 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ninth annual Montana Ride to Remember Saturday

  • 0

The Montana POW/MIA Awareness Association is proud to host the ninth annual Montana Ride to Remember. This is a patriotic motorcycle ride (vehicles allowed at the back of the pack) dedicated to the memory of the more than 82,000 POW/MIA personnel from across the nation, with a special focus on the 53 missing from Montana.

This annual event — always held on the third Saturday in August — is escorted by Montana Law Enforcement along Highway 287; Montana's POW/MIA Memorial Highway from Helena to West Yellowstone.

The motorcycle procession will be led by a five-person "Missing Man Formation" and 53 riders will be carrying dog tags engraved with name, branch of service and area of conflict for each of the 53 Montana personnel.

The public is welcome and encouraged to join us Saturday morning for our opening ceremony at Memorial Park beginning at 9:30 a.m. We will begin our journey honoring our missing at 10:15 a.m.

People are also reading…

Thank you for your continued support!

Lisa Juvik-Leland,

president, Montana POW/MIA Awareness Association

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Help needed with water bill

Help needed with water bill

I just got a letter from the water company for $1,229.74 for water for the pet cemetery. The water company said to expect another bill for the…

Reject candidates with an R behind their name

Reject candidates with an R behind their name

Greg Gianforte is undermining the citizens of Montana. His Montana Supreme Court request to overturn the longstanding Armstrong decision protecting access to pre-viability abortion as a way to silence Montanan voters.

Use surplus for teachers

Use surplus for teachers

It is past the time to put our money where our mouth is regarding “the poor teachers are underpaid,” they are and this may be an opportunity for us to do something about it. 

Appreciation for Tester

Appreciation for Tester

Sen. Tester has our veterans’ interests his priority again. Thank you for your PACT Act, which our veterans need and deserve.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News