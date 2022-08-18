Ninth annual Montana Ride to Remember Saturday

The Montana POW/MIA Awareness Association is proud to host the ninth annual Montana Ride to Remember. This is a patriotic motorcycle ride (vehicles allowed at the back of the pack) dedicated to the memory of the more than 82,000 POW/MIA personnel from across the nation, with a special focus on the 53 missing from Montana.

This annual event — always held on the third Saturday in August — is escorted by Montana Law Enforcement along Highway 287; Montana's POW/MIA Memorial Highway from Helena to West Yellowstone.

The motorcycle procession will be led by a five-person "Missing Man Formation" and 53 riders will be carrying dog tags engraved with name, branch of service and area of conflict for each of the 53 Montana personnel.

The public is welcome and encouraged to join us Saturday morning for our opening ceremony at Memorial Park beginning at 9:30 a.m. We will begin our journey honoring our missing at 10:15 a.m.

Thank you for your continued support!

Lisa Juvik-Leland,

president, Montana POW/MIA Awareness Association