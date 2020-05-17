Nicol is wrong for state auditor position

There are six candidates vying for the position of Montana state auditor. Two Democrats, both attorneys and three Republicans, who each claim they have the expertise to be successful in the job, as well as a Libertarian.
I am strongly voicing my opposition for candidate Nelly Nicol. My concerns are primarily a serious conflict of interest as well as a lack of overall experience and leadership qualities for the position. She is an officer of a small workers compensation insurance company in Montana, Victory Insurance, that is essentially run by her father.
Victory Insurance and their executives have sought to eliminate the Montana State Fund (MSF) which indicates they do not understand Montana’s small business environment the value MSF brings to the state. I served 25 years with MSF as the chief financial officer helping to build a highly functioning and financially successful insurance organization that is under the regulation of the state auditor’s office.
MSF has created tremendous value for the state of Montana and Montana’s employers, especially small business. MSF has served the state well in ensuring cost effective workers compensation insurance and rewarding businesses with substantial dividends. Nelly Nicol is the wrong choice for this position.
Mark Barry
Helena
