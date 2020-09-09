 Skip to main content
Newspapers can print what they want
Sally Hilander's letter regarding "censorship" was factually false. She wrote regarding reaction to Joe Dooling's Aug. 27 column.

I have no beef with the IR publishing Dooling's op-ed, as disgusting as it was. The IR can publish whatever it wishes (almost). That's what the First Amendment protects.

Hilander echoes many voices who think that a private enterprise, the IR, cannot censor or otherwise choose what it prints. Sure it can.

The First Amendment prohibits government restricting free speech, not a newspaper. In addition, the First Amendment grants the newspaper the right to print what it will.

For example, I've recently submitted two letters that, for whatever reason, the IR has chosen not to print. Shrug. That's its right, not "censorship."

"Hang down your head, Joe Dooling." But write whatever garbage you want to. And let the editors at the IR decide what to print.

Johnny Moore

Helena

