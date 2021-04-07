 Skip to main content
Newspaper must have been joking
Newspaper must have been joking

As a longtime subscriber, I’d like to lodge a complaint about this year’s April Fool’s Day issue of the Independent Record. Typically, I enjoy the April Fool’s joke articles. They can be quite amusing when done properly. I remember the 1997 headline, “Marc Racicot to change spelling of last name to Roscoe.” Classic. But this batch was too far-fetched to be believed and, if I‘m being honest, not remotely funny.

We’re going to ban transgender athletes from sports? This is NOT funny. It’s mean spirited at best and transphobic at worst.

We’re not going to allow law enforcement to enforce federal statutes? Dumb. I didn’t even crack a smile.

We’re going to add a gun to our flag? Childish humor. And it perpetuates the stereotype of the redneck Montanan.

We won’t allow nonprofits to buy land? Jokes have to have an element of plausibility to be funny. Two thumbs down.

The Legislature is wasting time on a dress code? I remember that one from April 1, 2017. Get some fresh material.

Local communities can’t enforce COVID rules without state retribution? Okay, I admit this one isn't bad, but only in a Monty Python, so-absurd-it’s-funny way.

You can do better.

Terry Cosgrove

Helena

