New stage will ruin Hill Park

Helena city commissioners: As a longtime resident of Helena's Upper West Side, I was wholly offended and shocked to read in the (June 25) IR about the development of our dear, plain and peaceful Hill Park.

Hill Park is a place of serenity, of uncomplicated "amenities" and quiet. It is a welcome stroll down the hill to get to the gulch, the market, and restaurants, shops, etc. How did you arrive at the decision to develop it without consulting the public, who own it?

The Tax Incremental Financing Board works for the betterment of downtown businesses, not necessarily others. Are you really planning,unilaterally, to pave a huge area, build amphitheater style seating, add electricity, speakers, rest rooms, etc. without consulting the owners of the property? You should be ashamed of yourselves.

What about Women's Park? That already serves as a venue for shows and entertainment. What about Centennial Park that already has adequate parking etc.? What about Memorial Park? That is a well equipped venue already.

I am appalled that you would put a shovel to sweet little downtown Hill Park without public input. Grandstreet Theater can offer their plays in Women's Park, Centennial Park or Memorial Park just fine.

Kristin Jacobson

Helena

