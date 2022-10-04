New postmaster in Helena: From butcher block to postal blue

It is a great honor to serve Helena as your new postmaster.

In my 28 years with the U.S. Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role the Postal Service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our post offices serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are.

Under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s leadership and Delivering For America, the Postal Service’s 10-year plan, we are maintaining universal six-day mail delivery and expanded seven-day package delivery, stabilizing our workforce and spurring innovation to meet the needs of our modern customers.

As your new postmaster, I believe that I can guide our office to be a “best in class” delivery service to provide postal customers timely and correct delivery of mail and packages.

From an incredibly successful 2021 holiday mail and shipping season to our role delivering COVID-19 test kits, the Postal Service continues to provide a vital service for our nation and Helena.

Prior to my postal career, I worked as a butcher at a local grocery store in Tennessee and in 1994, I was hired as a letter carrier.

Last month, my wife, Sherri, who also works for the Postal Service, and our four children moved to Helena from Nashville, Tennessee, where I also served as postmaster.

I feel this is such a rewarding position because I have the opportunity to interact with so many employees on a daily basis and provide a presence in the community I serve.

On behalf of the 650,000 men and women of the U.S. Postal Service, I thank you for continuing to support the Postal Service. Providing reliable mail delivery while strengthening the future of this treasured institution is our commitment to you.

Stephen Cole,

Helena postmaster