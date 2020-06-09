New Hill Park fountain is a beautiful masterpiece
New Hill Park fountain is a beautiful masterpiece

Contrary to a recent comment regarding the new sculpture in Hill Park, I say a deep and heartfelt Thank You to the creators of this beautiful masterpiece. My dog and I sat by it and were quite peaceful there, while reading the essence of the beautiful thoughts so skillfully embossed in the metal. The water sound is quiet, very soothing and naturalistic. A stunningly eloquent and beautiful sculpture. One that Helena can be truly proud of. So thank you so much to the artisans who made this for us all to enjoy.

Gretchen Grayum

Helena

