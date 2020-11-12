New Helena library will be worth the wait

After touring the nearly remodeled library building this past weekend, the Board of Trustees of Lewis & Clark Library is excited for the time when the rest of the community will be able to see the hard work and planning that went into the new space. While the major construction projects are complete, work continues on smaller projects required to finish the remodel, including touch-up painting, moving furniture, assembling shelves, landscaping, hanging blinds, and designing and printing new signage, as examples.
Also, library staff is hard at work putting collections and office spaces back together after having been moved all around the building during the construction phases. Every book, CD, DVD, game, and, required cleaning and moving to new locations. All 110,000 items.
While all of this work remains, the Library is accounting for public health considerations as well. Library staff and the Library Board are monitoring county health guidelines and planning safety procedures for an eventual reopening. Unfortunately, the hoped-for November unveiling has been delayed. The Library Board and staff cannot say when the library will reopen for full; or limited access yet. However, please know that we are as excited to present the new building to the community as the community is excited to see it.
We wish COVID numbers in the community were not as unsafe as they are right now. The library has a small staff, and if one person is sick, we would likely have to close the library for a quarantine period. The library is unlike typical retail establishments. We have high-touch and close-contact encounters not experienced by other organizations. We are making plans to ensure a safer reopening for our patrons. As you can guess, with librarians making the plans, the details will be precise and well researched.
In the meantime, the library will continue to offer non-contact holds pickup; a vast array of online resources, including books, movies, music and other resources for download. The library also strives to offer as many high-quality online programs as we can, including book groups, facilitated community discussions, limited story times, and access to informational resources such as magazine collections, crafting databases and reading challenges.
Please follow us on social media to see everything we are offering while we are unable to provide full access to the building. We are constantly working on ways to expand services and access to the facility and collections. We hope to reopen the building in phases, welcoming our community back in a safe and healthy way.
Please be patient as work is completed to present the new library to the community. It will be worth the wait.
This opinion was signed by Lewis & Clark Library Board of Trustees Chair LeRoy Schramm, Vice Chair Helen Fandrich, and trustees Niki Whearty, Judy Meadows and Ron Waterman.
