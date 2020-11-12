New Helena library will be worth the wait

After touring the nearly remodeled library building this past weekend, the Board of Trustees of Lewis & Clark Library is excited for the time when the rest of the community will be able to see the hard work and planning that went into the new space. While the major construction projects are complete, work continues on smaller projects required to finish the remodel, including touch-up painting, moving furniture, assembling shelves, landscaping, hanging blinds, and designing and printing new signage, as examples.

Also, library staff is hard at work putting collections and office spaces back together after having been moved all around the building during the construction phases. Every book, CD, DVD, game, and, required cleaning and moving to new locations. All 110,000 items.

While all of this work remains, the Library is accounting for public health considerations as well. Library staff and the Library Board are monitoring county health guidelines and planning safety procedures for an eventual reopening. Unfortunately, the hoped-for November unveiling has been delayed. The Library Board and staff cannot say when the library will reopen for full; or limited access yet. However, please know that we are as excited to present the new building to the community as the community is excited to see it.