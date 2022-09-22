New crossword is smart, funny

I love the new LA Times Crossword puzzle that's been included in the changes to the puzzle and comics section of the Independent Record. It's smart, funny, and sometimes irreverent. The old crossword was so simple that the only challenge left was to complete it in less than five minutes. At least with this new crossword, it has a theme and there is the occasional head-scratcher and you might even crack a smile when the answer to an odd clue finally dawns on you. Good for you IR, for recognizing that your subscribers appreciate a little variety in their daily routine.