Nero fiddled while Rome burned

I suspect it is part history, part story. Nero fiddling while Rome burned. But of course this is just an analogy, of someone distracted from important events doing something either trivial or meaningless.
A story of distraction leading to disaster.
We don’t have to look into ancient history however to find some current application of the Nero story. Just read the recent headlines. Governor goes to southern border with other Republican governors to set out a 10 point plan to solve the border crisis. Take a look at the 10 point plan. Platitudes and vague statements, asking President Biden to reinstate the policy of cruelty applied by the past administration. Adopt that policy, which by the way did not work during the last administration, but now will work?
I doubt it.
However when the Governor was gone serving his homage to the false idol he and the Republican Party have elected to follow, figuratively Rome was burning. Here in Montana thanks to the Governor’s rejection of science and refusal to implement the practical cautions for a pandemic, masking, hand washing, social distancing, the situation with the pandemic has worsened. The Governor could require mandates for state employees and allow businesses and organizations to mandate them as well. But since he has not our hospitals are beyond crisis, overwhelmed with mostly unvaccinated patients struggling to survive Covid-19. While the rest of the country is seeing a lessening of Covid infections, Montana’s infection rate, its hospitalization rate and its death rate are all still on the rise. We are only one of three states now experiencing a greater surge of Covid since 2020.
The Governor is not alone however in his idle fiddling. Our state Republican majorities are keen, not on returning to a Special Session to repeal some of the public health damage they did with their rules about mask mandates and vaccination status information but seeking an “ investigation” into the fraud occurring during the 2020 election. Fraud? After the entire election outcome has been certified as valid and without any evidence or even hint of suggestion for fraud. But this too is a part of the Republican play book, designed to cast doubt on our system of free and fair elections. The Republicans apparently did not achieve enough mischief during the last session to suppress voter rights and are bent on having a Special Session next year, just before the primary election, to generate new and even more restrictive voter suppression legislation.
So the Legislature is determined to act just as the Governor has acted, ignoring the Covid-19 crisis and instead, spending their time and tax payer money on events which either never occurred or on events remote from Montana and irrelevant to how our state is governed and operated.
While they are holding these events, Covid infections continue to rise, Covid patients are overwhelming our hospitals and health care facilities and people, mostly unvaccinated, are growing sick and dying. The crisis has exhausted nurses and doctors, many of whom are leaving the medical profession. County public health positions are vacant. No one wants to work in Montana’s toxic health care environment.