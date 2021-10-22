Nero fiddled while Rome burned

We don’t have to look into ancient history however to find some current application of the Nero story. Just read the recent headlines. Governor goes to southern border with other Republican governors to set out a 10 point plan to solve the border crisis. Take a look at the 10 point plan. Platitudes and vague statements, asking President Biden to reinstate the policy of cruelty applied by the past administration. Adopt that policy, which by the way did not work during the last administration, but now will work?

However when the Governor was gone serving his homage to the false idol he and the Republican Party have elected to follow, figuratively Rome was burning. Here in Montana thanks to the Governor’s rejection of science and refusal to implement the practical cautions for a pandemic, masking, hand washing, social distancing, the situation with the pandemic has worsened. The Governor could require mandates for state employees and allow businesses and organizations to mandate them as well. But since he has not our hospitals are beyond crisis, overwhelmed with mostly unvaccinated patients struggling to survive Covid-19. While the rest of the country is seeing a lessening of Covid infections, Montana’s infection rate, its hospitalization rate and its death rate are all still on the rise. We are only one of three states now experiencing a greater surge of Covid since 2020.