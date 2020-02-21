Neighborhood is the wrong place for gravel pit
Neighborhood is the wrong place for gravel pit

An open letter to Mr. Kim Smith of Valley Sand & Gravel and the Department of Environmental Quality:

Having attended the February 12th hearing for the proposed "McHugh 2" gravel pit, I came away with more concerns and questions than when I went. The permit application does not begin to address the information that DEQ should have to review. Most people, even outside the affected area are aghast that a gravel pit would be proposed right in the middle of established neighborhoods. DEQ apparently feels that its hands are tied if the permit application meets the state's requirements. It troubles me that those requirement could have been developed without considering this type of situation, a site almost completely surrounded by established family homes, with concerns about water and air quality, industrial noise, safety for children, and property values. Mr. Smith, please reconsider this request. There are acceptable sites for much needed gravel operations...just not in the middle of our neighborhoods.

Jon Moe

Helena

