National Organization for Women endorses Dudik

As a member of National Organization for Women, I am pleased that our organization has endorsed Kimberly Dudik for attorney general. I encourage you to vote for her in the upcoming June primary.

As a nurse, state representative and attorney, Kimberly Dudik has worked tirelessly and successfully to protect families and communities, particularly through her leadership in confronting the issue of violence against women and children. She is a creative problem-solver and has a most extensive background to serve as our attorney general.

Most importantly, as our attorney general, Kimberly Dudik will serve all of us Montanans. You can be assured that she will listen to your concerns and work toward solutions. Our rights to privacy will be well guarded and outside interests interfering with our rights will be held accountable.

Please join me in voting for Kimberly Dudik so we can fulfill a vision in Montana where our rights are safeguarded and our communities are protected.

JoAnn Hanson

Helena

