Narcissist personal power

It seems to me our governor and Gov. Abbott of Texas share personality traits regarding personal power. Both are touting “personal responsibility” in terms of handling the devastating COVID-19/delta virus. My question to both is where is your governing responsibility to the public? Governor, your concept of “personal responsibility” is a severe trait of narcissistic personality disorder. I have worked with this trait in people as a psychiatric social worker for over 40 years. It’s a trait with harmful consequences to others. In this pandemic people are literally dying. The biggest problem is that those with this trait do not have the ability for self-reflection. They only respond to exposure and social pressure. The public needs to rise up and other public officials need to apply pressure, otherwise people will continue to die.