My take on the Tactical Civics meeting

The meeting held in East Helena by Tactical Civics on April 6 was a recruitment event for people who have a "gut feeling" our country is headed in the wrong direction. While the reporter from the Independent Record was denied access, and commentary has been written and published in the IR, “Tactical Civics Meeting Raises Questions, Helena IR April 16, 2021”, I was able to attend and would like to make public what I understand were the primary points made during the 1-1/2 hour presentation and after some very serious reﬂection, my thoughts.

According to the speaker, Tactical Civics wants to put the United States back on track through two primary means:

1) Increase the number of representatives in Congress from 435 total (1 in 754,000 U.S. residents), to 1 in 50,000 citizens, (roughly 6,564 representatives). And require of those representatives to live in the states they represent, not live in Washington, D.C.

2) Bring back the Grand Jury process to investigate politicians who do not uphold the Constitution and local militia controlled by regional committees to enforce the will of the local committees/grand juries.

And the meeting concluded with an appeal to attendees to do some soul searching and introspection to determine why exactly they want to join Tactical Civics.