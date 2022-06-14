I am the flag of the United States of America. My name is Old Glory.

I fly around the clock, day-in and day-out, throughout the year, over the Old Glory Landmark in Centennial Park. I am illuminated at night to demonstrate the respect and dignity deserving of the proud symbol of freedom.

My broad stripes and bright stars, waving majestically, as big as a house, in the wind next to Last Chance Gulch, is a source of pride for the capital city. I am a reminder of the men and women who have served in uniform to keep us free.

I also fly over the state Capitol building, public buildings, and our schools. During the summer American Legion volunteers set me in place along city streets. I am posted in front of people’s homes, and sometimes I’m pasted on windows as when the IR prints a replica.

Helena schoolchildren pledge allegiance to me each morning in their classrooms and they learn that I am a symbol of our American heritage.

My "Pledge of Allegiance" and "Star Spangled Banner" song begin ceremonies for our city’s many athletic events. I am proudly outstretched and carried by students and veterans at Carroll College football and basketball games.

I am a patch of embroidered cloth on the uniforms of Helena’s police, firefighters and National Guard soldiers.

On Memorial Day, the American Legion places me at each veteran's grave in our city’s cemeteries. The Montana Field of Honor rings me around their MIA and KIA flags in Centennial Park.

I lie in trembling arms of grieving parents at the graves of fallen sons or daughters. On orders of the Montana governor I am flown at half-staff at the Old Glory Landmark, and on public buildings, when fallen heroes are honored.

A crowd of more than 1,000 Helena citizens turns out for me at the annual Capital City Fourth of July Celebration in Centennial Park. I am delivered by helicopter, with veterans and children joining in carrying and raising me on the 110-foot flag pole, as the original "Star Spangled Banner" story is told. And finally, as I reach the top, the Carroll College howitzer cannon is fired.

I stand for peace, honor, truth and justice. I stand for freedom. I am proud — I am saluted — I am loved — I am revered — I am respected.

On this Flag Day, June 14, 2022, and every day of the year, please continue to love and respect me, that I may fly proudly over the Helena community for generations to come.

My name is Old Glory.

Submitted by Bob Henkel, Old Glory Landmark founder and manager.

