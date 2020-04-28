My mother is the best school board candidate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am Jonathan DeWald, a junior at Helena High School. I am not old enough to vote; however, as an attendee of the Helena School District, I know which school board candidate will serve me best. Chris Noel, my mother, is the best candidate. I know she can improve my experience and the experience of my peers in the Helena School District.

Now I know what you're thinking: “Isn't he a little biased?” The answer is yes, but not in the way you think. I am not biased because she is my mom and I love her endlessly, I am biased because I have an inside view into the amazing things that she does to support educators. She currently works for a company called BetterLesson as the director of learning and development. BetterLesson is an ed-tech company that specializes in virtual coaching.

In the midst of this pandemic our school district, like many others, has transitioned to distance learning. Science suggests that we may have to do distance learning again next year. I know that having someone who helps support teachers to use new and innovative best practice nationwide for a living will support me and my education best.

Jonathan DeWald

Helena

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0