Muszkiewicz is a steady hand on school board

Leadership matters right now. We are all experiencing something alarming and astonishing at the same time. Along with much else that has changed in our world, public schools, the heart and the core of every community in America, are closed. Banking can occur online. Shopping can occur online. But teaching 29 fourth graders? Thirty-two students in world cultures? Forty students needing special education services? How about 60 students on the speech therapist’s caseload? (No exaggeration.) Effective teaching is based on strong relationships. How about parents, many of whom are forced to work at home, shouldering much of this responsibility? Our schools and families are being tested like never before.
Leadership is exactly what Luke Muszkiewicz has been providing during his tenure on the school board. Somehow he balances his full-time job and his family with a commitment to the students and staff of the Helena schools. He has a history of listening, synthesizing, processing and then acting and he does it with energy, humor and a big smile. These are remarkable times and we need proven leadership more than ever. I strongly urge you to vote for Luke Muszkiewicz. He will be an experienced and steady hand going forward.
Joe Furshong
Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!