Muszkiewicz is a leader you can trust

Our Helena schools have faced and overcome a number of challenges in recent years, and I'm proud of how our community has come together and grown stronger in the process. And as our School Board has wrestled with big decisions, Luke Muszkiewicz has been there leading the tough conversations and taking time to fully understand the issues. Luke's ability to engage in truly thoughtful dialogue and offer deep consideration of each issue and person he encounters is a rare thing. As a parent, Luke is exactly the kind of person I trust to lead our schools through new challenges, and I urge you to vote for Luke Muszkiewicz when your ballot arrives in the mail.

Aaron Pratt

Helena

