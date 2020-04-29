Muszkiewicz has earned our support
Muszkiewicz has earned our support

This school board election is important to both our youth and our community. The candidate deserving your vote and trust is incumbent Luke Muszkiewicz.

Luke has been involved in various aspects of schools for many years. He believes in the importance of education and what it means to a community and its citizens. He has two children in the district’s schools but he’s passionate about all students and their learning. His experience will be extremely valuable as the district addresses its ongoing budget challenges. Currently as board chair, Luke has worked to encourage open and eﬀective public meetings.

Luke was a dedicated supporter of the past school bond and worked equally hard with the administration and board to ensure the schools opened on time and on budget. He understands the importance of adequate learning facilities.

Luke has earned our support. Please join us in voting for Luke Muszkiewicz!

Rick and Jane Hays

Helena

