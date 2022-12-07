Musician overlooked

I’m writing to inform IR readers about a Your Time oversight in a concert announcement. The popular and talented Irish group Dublin Gulch is presenting three concerts this month at the Myrna Loy Center; the concerts are called "A Celtic Cowboy Christmas." There’s a picture next to the announcement/article of the group. In the announcement, all the musicians in the picture are mentioned by name except one — Luke Michelson, the bass player. This is not the first time this lack of recognition of Luke has occurred in Dublin Gulch announcements. It’s as if he’s not important or doesn’t even exist except when he plays on stage, and yet Luke is an integral member of this group. Luke is one of the finest musicians in Helena; he plays in several groups around town and many of you have seen his groups play. For him not to receive the recognition he deserves is just not right. It’s inexcusable that the announcement has failed more than once to exclude him from the announcement of a Dublin Gulch concert. Luke would be the last person to insist on recognition; he’s humble, yet confident in his own ability. The musicians he plays with enjoy playing with him because he’s quick to learn, dependable, is prepared through his consistent practice ethic and very congenial.