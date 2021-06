Look at me! Look at me! In grade school, I was the child who pulled on ponytails or made phony fart sounds with hand and armpit.

Look at me! I grew up to be the driver of an unmuffled Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Look at me! Look at me as I disrupt the serenity of your small community. Look at me. I matter more than your solitude.

Look at me. I could muffle my American steel but you wouldn't look at me. It's attention that I crave to this day. Look at me.

Patrick Hunter

Wolf Creek

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1