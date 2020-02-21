Moving toward a goal of zero climate pollution

As a mother of 2, I’m grateful for the Helena leadership that has already shown they are forward thinking on climate action which directly impacts my children’s futures. Our community already has a stronger Climate Action Plan than many Montana communities. Our leaders are taking steps toward sustainability, and our rooftop solar revolving loan fund is one example of strong climate action. And it’s not enough. It’s time for more -- energy audits, solar projects on our community buildings, and increasing the amount of electric vehicle charging stations across Helena would move us to our goal of zero climate pollution.
In reality, Montana’s changing climate already impacts my kids’ lives with our growing wildfire seasons and the aftermath of smoke impacting our summer and fall plans nearly every year. I’m a mom - as a mom, I do hard things every day to support and protect my kids, and I expect the same from our elected officials. Please, commission, vote yes for 100% clean electricity by 2030 for Helena.
Akilah Lane
Helena