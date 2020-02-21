Moving toward a goal of zero climate pollution
0 comments

Moving toward a goal of zero climate pollution

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

As a mother of 2, I’m grateful for the Helena leadership that has already shown they are forward thinking on climate action which directly impacts my children’s futures. Our community already has a stronger Climate Action Plan than many Montana communities. Our leaders are taking steps toward sustainability, and our rooftop solar revolving loan fund is one example of strong climate action. And it’s not enough. It’s time for more -- energy audits, solar projects on our community buildings, and increasing the amount of electric vehicle charging stations across Helena would move us to our goal of zero climate pollution.

In reality, Montana’s changing climate already impacts my kids’ lives with our growing wildfire seasons and the aftermath of smoke impacting our summer and fall plans nearly every year. I’m a mom - as a mom, I do hard things every day to support and protect my kids, and I expect the same from our elected officials. Please, commission, vote yes for 100% clean electricity by 2030 for Helena.

Akilah Lane

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Learn from Livingston's mistake
Letters

Learn from Livingston's mistake

The residents and city commission should be alerted that disgraced fired city manager is under consideration to be the next city manager of Helena.

Where is Senator Daines?
Letters

Where is Senator Daines?

America is great because we are a nation of laws. Inconsistent, imperfect sometimes, but, in principle, in court you stand equal to anyone. No…

Fight for a healthy environment
Letters

Fight for a healthy environment

I read the Trump Administration's budget proposal for 2021 (https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/budget_fy21.pdf/). It cuts p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News