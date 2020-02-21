Moving toward a goal of zero climate pollution

As a mother of 2, I’m grateful for the Helena leadership that has already shown they are forward thinking on climate action which directly impacts my children’s futures. Our community already has a stronger Climate Action Plan than many Montana communities. Our leaders are taking steps toward sustainability, and our rooftop solar revolving loan fund is one example of strong climate action. And it’s not enough. It’s time for more -- energy audits, solar projects on our community buildings, and increasing the amount of electric vehicle charging stations across Helena would move us to our goal of zero climate pollution.