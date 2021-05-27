Moved by random acts of kindness

Random Acts of Kindness: I have waited tables almost all of my adult life. Recently I have witnessed something amazing going on at Shellie's Cafe, RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS! For the past few weeks I have personally witnessed complete strangers paying for others' meals. Like on phenomenal levels. Last week alone I had many customers pay for others' meals. A VET put $50 down on a table of seven, a couple and their five well-behaved children. We had another regular elderly man tell us that his meals had been paid for five times that week alone by random people. Another waitress said last Sunday, seven different tables on her shift were paid for through random act of kindness. Never in my life have I seen this happen in any cafe on such levels. It is an amazing thing to see. One of my favorite elderly couples had their meals paid for randomly two weeks in a row so they paid it forward and paid for someone else's meal. I am truly moved at these random acts of kindness and want to say THANK YOU to all who have participated in these RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS! Simply amazing!