Mourning the loss of Lite a Life Tree

We don’t own this tree. We don’t have any rights to direct what will become of the Lite a Life Tree. But we all, survivors of loved ones honored every holiday season by the lights on the tree, have donated to St. Peter’s Hospice to remember those who died and who remain in our hearts, in our memories, in our lives. So now we mourn the loss of the tree because it was a symbol of the losses we have experienced in our lives.

I would ask that the city hold the tree in a safe place. Then work with St. Peter’s Hospice to offer parts of the tree first to those who contributed in the past to the Lite a Life campaign. The general public, of course, should also be able to obtain a part of the tree.

But I believe that most importantly, part of the tree should be offered to those who, Christmas after Christmas, used the tree as a public symbol of their memories of their loved ones.

I believe the tree parts should be offered for a donation to Hospice to cover the expenses of preserving and making parts for those who donated and for the general public so that all can join in an act of remembrance of those who passed and who remain in our hearts.

Ron Waterman

Helena

