Morigeau is the better choice for auditor

By now, most people know that state auditor candidate Troy Downing is a convicted poacher. While living in California, he used his vacation address at the Yellowstone Club to obtain a Montana resident hunting license. Even after pleading guilty, he still denied any wrongdoing. He blamed his California accountant and alleged a “Deep State” conspiracy by the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

What does violating Montana’s hunting laws have to do with being state auditor? First, as just another part-time California-tanan, will Downing understand the issues faced by real Montanans? Second, someone who won’t admit his own wrongdoing can’t be trusted to go after insurance companies and investment scams. Will he just look the other way and make excuses? Finally, the auditor sits on the State Land Board. Do we really want a poacher overseeing the acquisition and management of our public lands?

Montanans have a better choice for state auditor. Shane Morigeau is Montana born and raised. He has a proven record of fighting for consumers and working as a legislator to expand health insurance. Finally, he is an ethical Montana hunter and a former wildland firefighter who respects our natural resources and will protect our public lands.

Dave Chadwick

Helena

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0