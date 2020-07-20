More restrictions needed in coronavirus battle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Early on during the coronavirus pandemic Montanans were fortunate to have had responsible leadership from our governor, and we did all the hard work and sacrifice he asked of us. As a result we were rewarded by being one of the few states that remained relatively unaffected by this awful disease. However, with loosened coronavirus restrictions in Montana, combined with a lack of adequate provisions for testing, tracing and quarantine at the national level we were heading in a dangerous direction.

I applaud Gov. Bullock for responding to our collision course with the coronavirus by putting a mandatory mask order in effect. However, if we wish to avoid the uncontrolled coronavirus outbreaks that Texas, Arizona, Florida and other states are experiencing, we should encourage him to do two additional things right now:

First, reinstate the 14-day quarantine period for arriving visitors to our state and for returning residents who have traveled out of state. Make exceptions for those who have tested negative in the previous two days, or who subsequently test negative. It would be foolish to allow tourists to bring the coronavirus into our state after all the efforts we have made to keep Montanans safe.