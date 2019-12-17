{{featured_button_text}}

Children are being taken out of school for reasons that the school is not sure if all people care about. The school is not even sure if the children even support the idea of going to rallies for global warming. The schools that do this most likely aren’t educated about this considering that one of the coldest winters is supposed to be coming this year. The school, before anyone, needs to be educated before telling the kids they can have days off. Parents pay good, hard-earned money for their kids to attend school so why would they want to be wasting that?

We have many more pressing and concerning matters in the United States right now as opposed to the global warming epidemic that is spreading. These problems could have a major impact on the way these kids’ lives end up in the future. There are problems they need to be educated on in school and they are there to learn about how to possibly prevent them. The kids could learn how to make the government better so it could improve the ways schools give days off and for what reasons, just a thought.

Olan Odegard

Montana City

