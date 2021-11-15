 Skip to main content
More nefarious dealings by the AG

Our esteemed AG Knudsen has proven once again why Montana is a great place to live. If you live here, you can illegally bring your gun into a restaurant (the Montana Legislature had not yet passed the concealed carry bill, HB 102), threaten and assault employees, and get off scot-free, during a “settlement” rather than a trial, with a meager $125 fine. General counsel Oestreicher and defense attorney Hoovestal should be ashamed of their handling of this case. It is appalling that Hoovestal implied his client was somehow a victim of the employee’s “aggression.”

While not a lawyer myself, I can use Google, and apparently, lawyers are expected to act ethically while promoting confidence in the legal system. Moreover, the AG is responsible for representing Montana’s laws. Hmm. I can’t see where these three bad actors did any of this.

There was one good actor in this terrible play, however. Thank you to County Attorney Leo Gallagher for doing your duty to uphold the law.

In what context will we next be hearing Knudsen’s name? I hope it is in connection with his resignation. Unfortunately, it will likely be in conjunction with other nefarious dealings. Yay for Montana!

Melissa Curd

Helena

