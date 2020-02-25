More information needed from candidate's supporters
More information needed from candidate's supporters

Am I the only one slightly confused by the letter written by the City Commission of Livingston? I don't know Meece at all, but it would seem to me that if he was such an awesome leader and manager, then why did Livingston let him go? Maybe there's a legitimate reason, but right now the disconnect between what is happening and what the brief editorial said leaves many of us scratching our heads. In the end it appears that those who put their name on the letter to endorse Meece were willing to put their names on there, but not willing to keep him employed in Livingston. This is one of many reasons why I submitted my resume to the position, no negative background and lots of experience. Maybe the Livingston City Commission could clarify why we see a history that says he needed to resign or be fired and have to try to compare that to he's phenomenal, and it's in Helena's best interest. I can only hope I will get a chance to fix this, put me in coach.

Darin Gaub

Helena

