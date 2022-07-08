 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More information needed about school

  • 0

It is an interesting story regarding the formation of a new private school, Free Roots, in Helena. But citizens are entitled to more information before that inevitable time comes when the school seeks some form of public support or money. What perceived deficiency in our excellent public schools motivates this? Do the organizers have any education credentials?

There is mention of “chapel” in the curriculum. Does this new school have any religious orientation? If so, what flavor? We already have a Catholic school in Helena. Mainline Protestants usually stick to the work of Jesus, but there are expensive and exclusive Episcopal prep schools in the more populous parts of the country. Muslims probably wouldn’t risk the ignorant reprisals they would reap by establishing a madressa in town —although they would have that right as much as anyone else. If Free Roots is a white evangelical Protestant school, why not be open about it? If not, then we can relax in the assurance that it is not part of the Christian Nationalist agenda.

People are also reading…

Lawrence K. Pettit,

Helena

0 Comments
3
1
0
0
1

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indisputable, biological facts

Indisputable, biological facts

I have been hearing a lot of discussion about abortion, but I have not been hearing about the indisputable, biological, facts. (1) a fetus, fr…

Choose life

Choose life

With all the talk about the right to abortion, there is no reference to the rights of the child whose life would be ended by the procedure. Fr…

Minority rule

Minority rule

A recent writer suggested “we still have majority rule” This view, like other popular fables (Columbus discovered America, the Alamo was a fig…

Rosendale puts Montana First

Rosendale puts Montana First

During challenging times — like the ones we are currently facing — it is crucial that we have elected representatives who put the well-being o…

Elections have consequences

Elections have consequences

Matt Rosendale was sworn into his first term as Montana’s at-large congressional representative on Jan. 3, 2021. Three days later, in his firs…

Our country is being destroyed

Our country is being destroyed

We are no longer the United States of America! The Supreme Court, with Republican appointees, has made that clear. The court has pitted states…

Keep sick children home

Keep sick children home

A friend of mine was recently standing outside a popular restaurant waiting to be called. She notice a young boy on a bench who did not look w…

Eric Feaver will be missed

Eric Feaver will be missed

I want to say how much I will miss my neighbor and friend Eric Feaver, who did so much to make our state and our city a place to be cherished.…

Women's rights

Women's rights

I usually read the biweekly Sunday op-ed by right wing columnist Kendall Cotton with a large dose of skepticism. Imagine my surprise when in t…

Gift appreciated by all

Gift appreciated by all

Kudos to the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation for the $1 million gift to expand the education connections among the Montana Universi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News