More information needed about school

It is an interesting story regarding the formation of a new private school, Free Roots, in Helena. But citizens are entitled to more information before that inevitable time comes when the school seeks some form of public support or money. What perceived deficiency in our excellent public schools motivates this? Do the organizers have any education credentials?

There is mention of “chapel” in the curriculum. Does this new school have any religious orientation? If so, what flavor? We already have a Catholic school in Helena. Mainline Protestants usually stick to the work of Jesus, but there are expensive and exclusive Episcopal prep schools in the more populous parts of the country. Muslims probably wouldn’t risk the ignorant reprisals they would reap by establishing a madressa in town —although they would have that right as much as anyone else. If Free Roots is a white evangelical Protestant school, why not be open about it? If not, then we can relax in the assurance that it is not part of the Christian Nationalist agenda.