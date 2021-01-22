 Skip to main content
More guns available equals more death
As a former school counselor/psychologist, I am dismayed by the passage of HB102 out of committee. Encouraging concealed carry just about anywhere, and most egregiously on college campuses in the name of "safety" defies even the slightest speck of common sense.

Montana consistently has the highest annual rate of suicide in the country, and it is often specific to young people. Social isolation, long dark winters, issues of identity and ready availability of traditional Montana alcohol flame that fire, and now Seth Berglee in his biannual push to flood the state with guns for everyone wants to set the fire on our campuses taking the Board of Regents' legal right to establish campus policy and torching that, too.

Protecting Montana's young people in this very depressing time in our history is imperative. More guns available equals more death. It's that simple. I implore legislators to vote against this egregious bill and implore those who are represented by them make sure they do.

Paulette Hutcheon

Helena

