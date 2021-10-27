More facts, less GOP propaganda needed

In response to recent letters from columnist Herbst and Sen. Daines:

From the start of the global pandemic in March 2020 until August 2021, U.S. billionaires increased their fortunes by 1.8 trillion dollars.

These fortunes will not be taxed unless they sell their assets. If they were to sell, the tax rate on these huge gains is less than the average working class tax rate.

Also during this pandemic time frame, an estimated 86 million people have lost their jobs, 38 million have gotten sick, and over 700,000 have lost their lives. This continued tax base inequality has caused the stagnation in our economy as well as our daily lives.

If these billionaires were to pay their fair share of taxes on these fortunes they amassed during the pandemic it would more than pay for half the infrastructure bill. Most of these billionaires are contributors to the Republican Party, so Sen. Daines, why are you Republicans balking on extended Medicare to include eye, dental and hearing?

David Herbst talks about some boondoggle with Sen. Tester that would devastate farmers. Sen. Tester is a farmer.

Maybe the two of you could collaborate a story that has more facts and less Republican propaganda.