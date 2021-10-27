 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More facts, less GOP propaganda needed
2 comments

More facts, less GOP propaganda needed

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

In response to recent letters from columnist Herbst and Sen. Daines:

From the start of the global pandemic in March 2020 until August 2021, U.S. billionaires increased their fortunes by 1.8 trillion dollars.

These fortunes will not be taxed unless they sell their assets. If they were to sell, the tax rate on these huge gains is less than the average working class tax rate.

Also during this pandemic time frame, an estimated 86 million people have lost their jobs, 38 million have gotten sick, and over 700,000 have lost their lives. This continued tax base inequality has caused the stagnation in our economy as well as our daily lives.

If these billionaires were to pay their fair share of taxes on these fortunes they amassed during the pandemic it would more than pay for half the infrastructure bill. Most of these billionaires are contributors to the Republican Party, so Sen. Daines, why are you Republicans balking on extended Medicare to include eye, dental and hearing?

David Herbst talks about some boondoggle with Sen. Tester that would devastate farmers. Sen. Tester is a farmer.

Maybe the two of you could collaborate a story that has more facts and less Republican propaganda.

Terry Lopuch

Helena

2 comments
3
3
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nero fiddled while Rome burned
Letters

Nero fiddled while Rome burned

I suspect it is part history, part story. Nero fiddling while Rome burned. But of course this is just an analogy, of someone distracted from i…

McGee is more than qualified
Letters

McGee is more than qualified

During my time as Helena city attorney, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to work closely with Troy McGee in his capacity as both Helena…

Reed will improve where we live
Letters

Reed will improve where we live

Having elected officials who are our neighbors and know our city is at the heart of improving where we live. That’s why I’m asking you to vote…

We need Eric Feaver
Letters

We need Eric Feaver

Helenans have a great opportunity this election season with Eric Feaver running for City Commission. As our community grows and faces both cha…

Endorsing Melinda Reed
Letters

Endorsing Melinda Reed

As Election Day approaches, I am writing to offer my full support and endorsement of Melinda Reed’s campaign for Helena City Commission. Melin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News