More candidates need to go door to door

Sunday's IR "above the fold" front page article was just the tonic I needed to start my day.

Dunwell's approach to the "Doors" is the ticket more candidates need to punch to win in November.

All too often candidates approach campaigning like an ordeal to endure rather than an opportunity to soar.

Granted, aspirants for office need to get their message out. However, equally essential is understanding constituents' concerns.

I've learned to remember in November, who was good listener at my door.

Well done, Dunwell; pounding the pavement and listening to fellow Montanans.

Cheers,

John Ilgenfritz, 

Helena

