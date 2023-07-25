Regarding “Gillian Richards: Decline in religion hurts our republic” from July 3. A republic is defined as a form of government where supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives, and which has an elected or nominated president rather than a monarch.

Richards speciously implies the health of our republic depends on an adequate number of religious believers, preferably Christians. Richards falsely concludes, “These men saw that self-government depended on morality and virtue — which, in turn, depended on religion.” Morality and virtue are not dependent upon religion. They are artifacts of human evolution and culture. We know now, in 2023, that people of good will, both men and women, can and do make principled decisions based on best available information, thoughtful discernment, dialogue and other means.

While Richards clings to the notion that our republic’s future is dependent upon the supernatural thinking circa 1776, I do not. Rather, I suggest religious practice serve many, and those practices of discernment and community can add value “on earth as it is in heaven.” It requires, however, evolving ones understanding of the damage some supernatural thought and practices have done and continue to inflict on nature, society and our republic.

Bill Hallinan,

Helena