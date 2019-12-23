If you act like a criminal, if you speak like a criminal, if you think like a criminal -- then newsflash! -- you're probably a criminal. I find myself increasingly dismayed at the lack of moral and ethical integrity on full display in our country at present. What is even more concerning is the inability of many of our lawmakers and countrymen to discern right from wrong. Don't even get me started on our intelligent quotient, because if we can't look at a creature and say, "it looks like a pig, it snorts like a pig and it stinks like a pig, oh, it must be a pig!" then I guess we are that stupid and uneducated that we deserve a hostile power to overtake our free democracy. Because we are that stupid.
In 2019 Congress appropriated $250 million in military assistance for Ukraine to help defend themselves from an ongoing Russian invasion. It passed all the necessary agency hoops and the only person with the power to prevent those funds from going to Ukraine was Trump. Trump secretly held back those funds until two days after Congress received the whistle blower letter, a letter that the Trump Administration tried mightily to conceal from Congress and the public.
By law, Trump was required to notify Congress before attempting to hold up any Congressionally appropriated funds. He did not. Therefore Trump was in direct violation of the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, an act that was set up after Watergate specifically to prevent this type of abuse by a U.S. President. This should not be too hard for Republicans to figure out.
Actually a couple of errors in my post above. It was December 2018 that the funds for Ukraine were approved. They were not released until September 11---- 9 months after they were approved by a bi-partisan vote in Congress.
Yeah I'm upset too. The democrat party is protecting the Clinton syndicate, the Biden crime family and Pelosi's son from investigations. The democrats whine about nobody being above the law and then give illegal aliens drivers licenses. The democrats protect illegal aliens in sanctuary cities and give them preference in college admissions. Even Obama violated the law and gave illegal aliens DACA which he announced was illegal before he did it. The democrats have weaponized the IRS, the State Department with sHillary and now the FBI and the FISA courts. They have let liars spread false information while under oath and have not prosecuted them.
All this while race baiting and trying to spread socialism. They say how much they respect the constitution yet battle fiercely to eliminate the 1st and 2nd amendments. They even try to modify the constitution in how we elect officials to benefit their party.
Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden and Pelosi's son (whoever that is) are not President John.
Little Johnny Williams said "The democrat party is protecting the Clinton syndicate, the Biden crime family and Pelosi's son from investigations."
This from the guy who defended pedophile priests and objects to my criticizing the criminal syndicate that covers up for them.
Little Johnny said "The democrats....The democrats...Even Obama....The democrats....They have let liars spread false information ....socialism....."
Hey, Johnny, how is your hatred of democrats any different from you claim that I hate religion? Oh, yes, that's right, just like that hypocrite Dan Moore, you want religion treated differently from other topics and demanded that I stop commenting on it. You want me silenced and then you claim that it's liberals that hate the 1st Amendment. You are one confused hypocrite.
BTW, did you get that bill from Carroll College yet, you know, the one you claimed that forces you to pay for their tuition waivers?
