If you act like a criminal, if you speak like a criminal, if you think like a criminal -- then newsflash! -- you're probably a criminal. I find myself increasingly dismayed at the lack of moral and ethical integrity on full display in our country at present. What is even more concerning is the inability of many of our lawmakers and countrymen to discern right from wrong. Don't even get me started on our intelligent quotient, because if we can't look at a creature and say, "it looks like a pig, it snorts like a pig and it stinks like a pig, oh, it must be a pig!" then I guess we are that stupid and uneducated that we deserve a hostile power to overtake our free democracy. Because we are that stupid.

Jani Sena

Helena

