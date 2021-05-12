 Skip to main content
Montana's Republican oligarchs
Montana's Republican oligarchs

Ol·i·garch - (especially in Russia) a very rich business leader with a great deal of political influence. In Montana we have our own: they are called Republican legislators. Is anyone other than Republican leadership happy with the legislative session that just ended?

Tom Rygg

Helena

