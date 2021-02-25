Montana's dark future

The current Republican dominance of the Montana Legislature and governor’s office is giving us a view of Montana’s future. This future is bleak.

We can look forward to partisan judicial elections, more guns in more places, a reduction of women’s reproductive choice and a general lowering of standards or expectations for those in public office. Widespread tax cutting will likely reduce government services. For example, Republicans are promoting a bill (House Bill 371) to eliminate educational requirements for the superintendent of public instruction. House Bill 342 and Senate Bill 140 would change the election of judges from nonpartisan to partisan. Multiple bills would limit reproductive rights and choice.

I fear that these specific changes and the general attitude of the current Republican dominated Montana government will lead to deterioration in the conditions Montanans have come to expect. We need a government that values quality in education, impartiality in judges and women’s right to health care decisions.

John M. Mott

Helena

