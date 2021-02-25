 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana's dark future
3 comments

Montana's dark future

  • 3
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

The current Republican dominance of the Montana Legislature and governor’s office is giving us a view of Montana’s future. This future is bleak.

We can look forward to partisan judicial elections, more guns in more places, a reduction of women’s reproductive choice and a general lowering of standards or expectations for those in public office. Widespread tax cutting will likely reduce government services. For example, Republicans are promoting a bill (House Bill 371) to eliminate educational requirements for the superintendent of public instruction. House Bill 342 and Senate Bill 140 would change the election of judges from nonpartisan to partisan. Multiple bills would limit reproductive rights and choice.

I fear that these specific changes and the general attitude of the current Republican dominated Montana government will lead to deterioration in the conditions Montanans have come to expect. We need a government that values quality in education, impartiality in judges and women’s right to health care decisions.

John M. Mott

Helena

3 comments
4
3
0
1
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baffled by mask policy logic
Letters

Baffled by mask policy logic

Maybe I'm missing something, but so far I just don't get the Gianforte COVID mask policy. He waits to remove the mask mandate until the Legisl…

A dangerous firearm bill
Letters

A dangerous firearm bill

This year is starting badly for gun violence prevention in Montana. A bill, House Bill 102, is promoting display of firearms, more widespread …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News