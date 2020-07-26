Montanans deserve access to a COVID-19 vaccine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a state legislator and life-long Montanan, I would like to thank our state's frontline essential workers—the nurses, store clerks, food bank workers, public transit operators and pharmacists—for risking their lives to help us through the COVID-19 crisis.

For months now, Montanans have weathered the storm and our work continues. We donate food and services, pick up groceries for our neighbors, and support local businesses. We go to work, we check in on the elderly, and we wear masks. Our work is not yet over, but thanks to science and the public and private sectors working together, it is possible that the United States’ COVID-19 vaccine program could start manufacturing before the end of the year.

As we look to the day when a vaccine is finally available, I am hopeful Steve Bullock will be serving in the United States Senate. Access to preventative health care has greatly expanded under his leadership as Governor. He believes in research and innovation, and listens to the advice of public health experts. He believes all Montanans, whether living in Bozeman or Winnett, deserve access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Zach Brown

Bozeman

