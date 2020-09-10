Montanans depend on the USPS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The President has openly stated that he is not going to provide the funds the USPS needs so those who are worried about going to the polls can use absentee voting. He has said that absentee voting is filled with fraud and cheating. His new Postmaster General is actively working to slow down existing mail service.

Now his campaign is suing Montana to stop absentee voting. Each county elections officer in Montana makes their own determination on how to conduct elections in their county. There are multiple safeguards to ensure absentee ballots are valid. Why does the president want to disenfranchise your vote?

The post offices in many Montana towns are community gathering places. Many depend on the USPS to deliver their prescriptions, Social Security checks, and yes, for voting. Please speak out, to your elected officials and your friends.

Janet Andrew

Helena

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1