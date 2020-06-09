Montana wants a senator with a new perspective

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In response to Mr. John Forbes' letter published June 8th: I am perplexed to find that he is upset that Gov. Bullock might be a rubber stamp for the Minority Leader of the U.S. Senate when he enters the U.S. Senate.

Does Mr. Forbes understand what kind of a U.S. Senator we now have? As a matter of fact, all of the Republican members, minus one, are in constant lockstep with the Majority Leader and the President on every issue that comes before them.

I'm sorry, Mr. Forbes, but you have walked head first into your own complaint. What Montana is looking for is someone with a new perspective -- and not another GOP rubber stamp. Sen. Bullock will be that Senator!

John Watson

Helena

