Montana succumbed to anti-humanitarian policy

Dismay, shock, depression, disbelief, shame. How can so many bills lacking humanitarian spirit spill forth in only one Montana legislative session? The array of dismal lawmaking includes voter suppression, an arms race to unleash ever more guns in a state that regularly makes the top five for suicide rates and gun deaths, thoughtless invasion of trans children’s lives, disallowing local health administrators from doing their jobs, punishing counties that have mask requirements, increasing political appointments of judges and government employees, making a kingship out of the governor’s office, reducing water quality standards, preparing to sell public lands, selling out taxpayers to Northwestern Energy’s fossilized addiction to coal, religious freedom to deny gay rights, giving public school taxpayer funds to private, mostly religious schools.

The state I love, a generally ruggedly individual thinking place, has succumbed to a national trend toward extreme anti-humanitarian policy. There are those in Montana’s legislative minority and even a few in the majority that struggle to bring forth bipartisan bills to help people so hurt by the pandemic, and there have been bills that will help fund public education programs and other public services. Great credit goes to those who have tried so hard to create policy supporting jobs, the poor, and ethnically ignored people, despite the forces against such policy making.