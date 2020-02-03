Montana sovereignty threatened by water rights act

The Montana Water Rights Protection Act was recently introduced to the U.S. Senate as an "amendment" and "fix" to the flawed 2015 Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Water Compact.

Sen. Al Olszewski of Kalispell, who is running for Montana governor, will not quit fighting for everyone's rights. "Dr. Al" understands. He is courageously offering a new solution. The solution to forego any sort of "fix" and to immediately create a Montana water rights defense fund.

State sovereignty is clearly under siege. Citizens across our great state fear CSKT off-reservation water claims. To allay this fear, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, and Rep. Kerry White, R Bozeman, console off-reservation citizens of Montana by stating "The MWRPA protects the water rights of all Montanans and requires the CSKT to permanently relinquish 97% of all water rights claims, forever." Unfortunately, this statement is completely false; dare I say fraudulent!

