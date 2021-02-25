 Skip to main content
Montana’s Wild West show
Gov. Greg Gianforte promised that as governor he would work to protect all Montana citizens, especially the most vulnerable; however, by signing the (constitutional carry) gun bill, he has put the entire population in danger by turning Montana into a Wild West show.

On Jan. 6, 2021, the world watched in horror as terrorists attacked, killed and destroyed federal property during the riot on our nation's Capitol. In spite of this vicious attack, Gianforte has chosen to let Montana citizens arm themselves with weapons and go on about their daily business, with no permit required.

Most Montana citizens recall May 25, 2017, when Gianforte used excessive force and body-slammed a Guardian reporter to the ground. Imagine, Gov. Gianforte, if your House Bill 102 had been on the books at the time of your unprovoked attack on this defenseless reporter. The results could have been very grave.

Terry Lopuch

Helena

