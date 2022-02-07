 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Montana’s rivers and lakes threatened

A Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) report in 2020 determined that 35% of our river miles and 22% of our lake acres are impaired by harmful levels of nutrients. Then why would Montana’s GOP legislators and Gov. Greg Gianforte not use the best available tools to protect this invaluable resource? Senate Bill 358 requires Montana’s DEQ to replace our state's scientifically based “numeric” water quality standards with a subjective “narrative” evaluation system to monitor polluting nutrients.

Pollution is like a cancer on the environment. We manage cancer by using scientifically proven blood tests, biopsies and CAT scans. We use the best available science. We would never want our doctor to only give us a subjective evaluation of cancer by telling us we look fine.

Protecting our waters deserves a science-based approach. High-water quality has benefited our citizens for many years, providing clean drinking and irrigation water, productive and healthy fisheries, and a magnate for tourists. This could soon change. Protecting the state’s water quality is a complex business with lots of potential point and non-point pollution sources to monitor.

Montana deserves better than a “narrative” approach. DEQ is accepting comments through Feb 8 at loryn.johnson2@mt.gov.

Craig McClure

Polson

