The IR recently ran an article about connecting the dots regarding lead ammunition and how the lead is harming and killing raptors and wildlife.

I see Sen. Steve Daines (the one that supports a convicted sexual abuser for president) has introduced a bill to prohibit some federal agencies from banning lead ammunition unless backed up by best science, etc. Please, we know Republicans in authority do not believe in science.

Ryan Zinke, on the first day he became secretary of the interior, reversed a law banning lead ammunition and fishing tackle. These Montana congressional reps claim to care about Montana and its wildlife.

The proof is in the pudding.

Sharlene Larance,

Helena