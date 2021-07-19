Montana needs to take climate change seriously

We need strong leadership in the face of climate change. Gov. Gianforte's withdrawal from the U.S. Climate Alliance in the midst of a record heat wave, raging wildfires and extensive drought speaks to the need for a plan and a proactive approach to curbing the effects of climate change. The U.S. Climate Alliance is committed to achieving the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement and avoiding the worst impacts of climate change. To do that, member states have joined together with a goal to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions economy-wide by 2050. Montana needs to be an active part of that necessary action.