Montana March for Life is Jan. 14

On Dec. 1, the U.S. Supreme Court heard the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. This is the first case in 30 years to directly challenge Roe v. Wade. Many are under the misconception that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion will become illegal. Nothing could be further from the truth!

Overturning Roe simply returns the right to the states to determine how they want to handle abortion in their state. The U.S. is one of only seven countries in the world that allows abortion up to the moment of birth, right alongside China and North Korea. The rest of the world has seen the wisdom of limiting abortions at some level, and I believe Montanans would like that right as well. In 1973, few resources were available to help women in unplanned pregnancies.

Today pregnancy resource centers outnumber abortions facilities by more than 3:1. On Friday, January 14, the annual Montana March for Life 2022 will take place in the Capitol rotunda. This is a public event designed to honor the beauty and dignity of every human life and to work to ensure that every life, born or preborn, is valued and protected. Please join us.

Sharon Nason

Clancy

