 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Montana March for Life is Jan. 14

  • 0
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

On Dec. 1, the U.S. Supreme Court heard the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case. This is the first case in 30 years to directly challenge Roe v. Wade. Many are under the misconception that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion will become illegal. Nothing could be further from the truth!

Overturning Roe simply returns the right to the states to determine how they want to handle abortion in their state. The U.S. is one of only seven countries in the world that allows abortion up to the moment of birth, right alongside China and North Korea. The rest of the world has seen the wisdom of limiting abortions at some level, and I believe Montanans would like that right as well. In 1973, few resources were available to help women in unplanned pregnancies.

Today pregnancy resource centers outnumber abortions facilities by more than 3:1. On Friday, January 14, the annual Montana March for Life 2022 will take place in the Capitol rotunda. This is a public event designed to honor the beauty and dignity of every human life and to work to ensure that every life, born or preborn, is valued and protected. Please join us.

People are also reading…

Sharon Nason

Clancy

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The chutzpah of the GOP

The chutzpah of the GOP

An old joke defines chutzpah as the man who kills his parents, then throws himself on the mercy of the court because he’s an orphan. Turns out…

The power of a renegade

The power of a renegade

So here we are, confronting this reality. Helena attached to a Congressional District comprised otherwise of most of eastern Montana, from Bil…

Support for NorthWestern Energy

Support for NorthWestern Energy

This letter is in response to Anne Hedges' rant against NorthWestern Energy on December 23 called "New Year's resolutions for NorthWestern Ene…

Thankful for snow removal crews

Thankful for snow removal crews

I would just like to point out that through the first couple of weeks we’ve had of winter, how amazing our city crew has done plowing, sanding…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News