Montana lost

Montana voters had the chance to elect the perfect candidate in the District 5 Public Service Commission race … John Repke. Probably the most qualified person to ever seek the position, with no axe to grind or favors to repay, John brought impressive educational background, on-the-job experience, vast knowledge and an intense desire to serve where he could make a difference.

But, no, the typical knee-jerk Republican reaction raised its ugly head again. Guess what? The dysfunctional Public Service Commission is now complete.  

Bobbi Jasmin,

Helena

