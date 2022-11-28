Montana lost

Montana voters had the chance to elect the perfect candidate in the District 5 Public Service Commission race … John Repke. Probably the most qualified person to ever seek the position, with no axe to grind or favors to repay, John brought impressive educational background, on-the-job experience, vast knowledge and an intense desire to serve where he could make a difference.
But, no, the typical knee-jerk Republican reaction raised its ugly head again. Guess what? The dysfunctional Public Service Commission is now complete.
Bobbi Jasmin,
Helena