Feedback for the Legislature
Sen. Jason Ellsworth, president of the Montana Senate, recently requested feedback and ideas for the next legislative session to improve their effectiveness.
I have just one.
Pick up a copy of the Montana Constitution, you can get a free one from the secretary of state at the Capitol, and read it before the next session. Instead of passing laws that are unconstitutional, and “letting the courts deal with it” after your session, you could save your constituents millions of dollars by passing bills that actually follow our state’s constitution.
Remember, it cost us taxpayers over $1 million for every bill that gets passed that is later found to be unconstitutional.
This savings can be used to address the many issues we elected you to address.
Marie Bourgeois,
Helena