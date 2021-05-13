 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana is becoming unwelcoming
1 comment

Montana is becoming unwelcoming

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

Montana is becoming a scary and unwelcoming place. The Turning Point event was full of white nationalist people bent on violence and removing people's rights. I moved here from a "blue state" to do all I can to help Montana turn away from these kinds of beliefs and vote in Democrats. Now I see these business cards at places all over Carroll College telling us to watch out, I'm scared and ready to go home to the west coast so I won't be attacked like this. I wish Montana was more welcoming.

Charles Finley

Helena

1 comment
0
4
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP lacks common sense
Letters

GOP lacks common sense

So HB 632 that reduces the amount of stimulus money available to local governments that maintain stricter COVID-19 health measures than the st…

Montana's Republican oligarchs
Letters

Montana's Republican oligarchs

Ol·i·garch - (especially in Russia) a very rich business leader with a great deal of political influence. In Montana we have our own: they are…

We are not a racist nation
Letters

We are not a racist nation

I am an Evangelical Christian, I am white, (with a diverse family) and am politically conservative. I love God, my family, my country, and I b…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News