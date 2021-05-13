Montana is becoming unwelcoming

Montana is becoming a scary and unwelcoming place. The Turning Point event was full of white nationalist people bent on violence and removing people's rights. I moved here from a "blue state" to do all I can to help Montana turn away from these kinds of beliefs and vote in Democrats. Now I see these business cards at places all over Carroll College telling us to watch out, I'm scared and ready to go home to the west coast so I won't be attacked like this. I wish Montana was more welcoming.